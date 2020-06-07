₹ 10.44 crore fine collected from lockdown violators

07 June 2020 00:28 IST

The police have collected fine to the tune of ₹10.44 crore from the violators during the lockdown promulgated from March 24 in the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite restrictions being relaxed, police personnel continue to book cases of violations every day. As of Saturday, police have arrested 5,89,794 persons so far for venturing out without valid reason during the lockdown period. A note from the DGP’s office said that until Saturday morning, 5,48,842 violations have been reported and over 4,50,479 vehicles were seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Traffic Police collected a total fine of over ₹2 crore from people in the last two weeks for not wearing face masks. In April, Chennai Corporation had made it mandatory for citizens stepping out of their homes to use a face mask. Following which, the traffic police has been strictly implementing rules and imposing a fine of ₹500 on motorists found violating the rule.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A.Arun, from May 22 to June 5, 44,139 motorists have been imposed fine under section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act. So far ₹2.20 crore fine was collected from them.