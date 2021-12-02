10,418 units of blood collected in 288 camps

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations and the Young Messengers (youth wing) collected 10,418 units of blood in 288 camps organised across the country to celebrate Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 96th birth anniversary. The camp was held from November 21 to 28 across 26 States under the supervision of trained professionals.
