‘1.04 cr. doses to be given for September’

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Krishnagiri on Monday

KRISHNAGIRI

31 August 2021 01:24 IST

Priority for second dose of Covaxin

Minister for Health and Family welfare Ma. Subramanian on Monday said the Centre had informed that it would provide 1.04 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Tamil Nadu for September.

“Appreciating the achievement of the State, the Union government allotted additional doses for July and August to Tamil Nadu, and we received 52 lakh and 57 lakh doses respectively. For September, the Union government has informed us that it will provide the State 1,04,98,170 doses — 90,24,070 doses of Covishield and 14,74,100 doses of Covaxin, ” he told journalists at Hosur. Priority will be given to those who had completed the window between the two doses of Covaxin.

‘Awareness needed’

He said that among the target population, 8,21,294 people in Krishnagiri had received the jabs. He requested people’s representatives to create awareness among villagers of the importance of vaccination.

The inoculation drive for teachers and their families, in view of the reopening of schools, is being carried out at a fast pace, and 95% teachers in the district have been vaccinated, he said. Special camps are being organised for vaccinating college students as well.

Responding to a question on announcing the Hosur government hospital as a District Headquarters Hospital, the Minister said the hospital had all facilities on a par with a government headquarters hospital, and announcements on this regard would be made during the grants discussion in the Assembly.Mr. Subramanian inaugurated a medical oxygen generator plant installed with Ashok Leyland’s CSR funds at the Hosur government hospital, and assessed the progress of the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in Pathukotta village.

In 50 blocks

According to him, the scheme is being implemented in 50 blocks and 100-150 more would be included by the second week of September. He said all 385 blocks in the State would be brought under the scheme by month-end.

Mr. Subramanian said 10,000 to 15,000 people were getting treated under the scheme in a day.

He said that though a scheme was launched for vaccination at private hospitals with CSR funds, very few people were turning up for getting the jabs.

Mr. Subramanian said 1.07 lakh doses, worth ₹8 crore, were arranged with CSR funds in the district, and no other district in the country had achieved this. He appreciated the Collector for this feat.