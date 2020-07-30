‘10,300 PPE kits given to frontline workers daily’

The State government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that around 10,300 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were being distributed every day to the frontline workers in government medical college hospitals across the State.
In a status report filed before Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) supplies PPE kits to the hospitals once in two days.
Further, triple layer masks and N95 respirator masks were also supplied to Joint Directors and Deputy Directors of Health Services, EMRI-108 ambulances, City Health Officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Employees State Insurance Corporation hospitals too.
The report was filed in response to a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate S. Jimraj Milton of People’s Right Protection Centre. He had sought a direction to safeguard the lives of the frontline workers by providing them high quality PPE kits.
In response, the Health Secretary said 3.64 lakh PPE kits, 3.16 lakh N95 masks and 22.96 lakh triple layer masks were available in stock in government medical college hospitals as on July 24. He also stated that orders had been placed for replenishing the stock.
“Availability of PPE kits is being ensured daily,” the report read.
