103 persons discharged from hospitals after treatment

Tamil Nadu reported 56 more COVID-19 cases on Friday even as 103 patients were discharged after treatment. With this, a total of 283 persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have returned home after treatment in the State.

The State’s count of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,323. Of the new cases, Thanjavur accounted for 17 patients, while 11 more persons tested positive in Chennai. The city continued to top the tally with a total of 228 patients.

A majority of the 56 patients who had tested positive were contacts of COVID-19 patients. Apart from Thanjavur and Chennai, 10 more districts have reported new cases. There were five patients each in Tenkasi and Tiruvallur, four from Tiruvarur, three each from Tiruchi and Vellore, two each from Theni, Villupuram and Nagapattinam, and one each from Dindigul and Karur, said a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Of the 103 discharged on Friday, 30 patients were from the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, a designated COVID-19 facility.

R. Narayana Babu, dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said that the patients were advised to stay home for two weeks and follow a healthy diet. They were discharged after two consecutive samples returned negative for COVID-19.

“They should be under home quarantine and not go out. Some of them are aged above 70 and have co-morbid conditions. They were dropped to their houses in ambulances, with three persons in one vehicle,” he said.

Till now, 51 patients have been discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur; 33 from K.A.P.V. Medical College Hospital, Tiruchi; 27 from Coimbatore ESI Medical College Hospital; 19 from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital; and 17 from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Among the remaining patients, 12 have been discharged from various private hospitals.

Consent for therapy

Doctors of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said that they had addresses and phone numbers of patients and had informed them about convalescent plasma therapy. “We are expecting approval for the therapy. We told the patients that we would approach them later. If they are willing, they can come forward and donate plasma to help other patients,” Dr. Babu said.

Till now, a total of 29,673 samples have been lifted and sent for testing in the State. Of this, 21,628 samples have returned negative.

Testing of 2,023 samples are under process, of which 4,699 are repeat samples. A total of 1,891 persons suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 have been admitted to isolation wards. A higher number of persons have completed the 28-day home quarantine. So far, 78,349 persons have completed their 28-day follow up.

Presently, 23,934 persons are under home quarantine, while another 34 are in government quarantine facilities.