₹103 crore sanctioned to restore 17 heritage buildings in T.N.

A view of the Rajaji Hall at the Government Estate, Omandurar, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Seventeen heritage buildings, including the Rajaji Hall in the Government Estate, will get a new lease of life as the Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned ₹103.74 crore for their conservation, renovation and restoration.

An order issued by the Principal Secretary of the department, K. Manivasan, said sanction followed the announcement of the Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that ₹100 crore would be allocated for conservation of heritage buildings. This will include schools, courts and other buildings in Chennai, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tiruchirapalli and Erode districts.

Rajaji Hall in Chennai will be restored at a cost of ₹17 crore. The highest allocation is for restoration of the old PAO East Heritage Building and Old Agriculture Department Record Office at Chepauk, Chennai.

The allocation for Arani Jagir Poosaimalai Kuppam Palace in Tiruvannamalai district is ₹11.54 crore. CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School building on Raja Street in Coimbatore will get ₹7.60 crore.

A portion of three buildings in Thanjavur palace would get ₹9.86 crore for conservation, restoration and renovation.

The department has sanctioned ₹7.63 crore for the construction of an additional circuit house building in Vellore.