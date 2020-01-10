1,028 cooperative societies to go to polls on February 3

The Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Societies Election Commission on Friday announced elections for office-bearers for a total of 1,028 cooperative societies across the State. The polls are expected to fill up 11,368 positions in these societies.

According to an official release from Commissioner M. Rajendran, 505 newly registered Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies under the Milk Production and Dairy Development, another 517 Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies whose five-year term is about to expire, four District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union and two District Cooperative Printing Presses will go topolls.

Of the 11,368 positions, a total of 3,102 positions and 2,068 positions are reserved for women and members of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities respectively.

The filing of nominations for these elections will be on January 27 and they would be scrutinised the day after. The polling is scheduled on February 3 and the counting of votes would be on February 4.

Once the results of the elections are announced, the indirect polls for electing the president and vice president for these societies would be held on February 8.