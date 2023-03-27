ADVERTISEMENT

102-year-old cooperative society in Karisalkulam revived

March 27, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Cooperation, inaugurating the cooperative society in Karisalkulam in Tenkasi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 102-year-old cooperative society in Karisalkulam in Tenkasi district, which was dissolved 20 years ago, got a new lease of life after K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Cooperation, revived it and inaugurated it on Sunday.

“It is an achievement in the history of cooperative societies. The revival of this society is akin to the revival of a dead child. People should keep in mind the reasons that led to the dissolution of the society and should not repeat them in the future,” Mr. Periakaruppan said.

The efforts for its revival were taken by Durai Vaiko, headquarters secretary of the MDMK, who made an assurance to the people of Sankarankoil that it would be inaugurated again if the DMK was elected to power. It was a long-pending demand of the people of Karisalkulam, Alamanayagarpatti, Aladipatti, Ayyapuram and other villages who used to buy fertilizers and received jewellery loans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it proved a difficult task since in the history of Tamil Nadu a cooperative society which was dissolved was never revived. I met the then Cooperatives Minister I. Periyasamy and he agreed to help though officials were not sure about its revival,” said Mr. Durai Vaiko.

Mr. Periyasamy persuaded officials to revive it and they wanted Mr. Durai Vaiko to complete some legal formalities and other procedures. By the time they were completed, Mr. Periaysamy was replaced by Mr. Periyakaruppan as Minister for Cooperation.

“He also agreed to help and inaugurate the society after Erode by-election. Finally, it was inaugurated on Sunday,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

Mr. Periyakaruppan said another cooperative society in Vedaranyam would also be revived. MDMK general secretary Vaiko also participated in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US