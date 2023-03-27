102-year-old cooperative society in Karisalkulam revived

March 27, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 102-year-old cooperative society in Karisalkulam in Tenkasi district, which was dissolved 20 years ago, got a new lease of life after K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Cooperation, revived it and inaugurated it on Sunday.

“It is an achievement in the history of cooperative societies. The revival of this society is akin to the revival of a dead child. People should keep in mind the reasons that led to the dissolution of the society and should not repeat them in the future,” Mr. Periakaruppan said.

The efforts for its revival were taken by Durai Vaiko, headquarters secretary of the MDMK, who made an assurance to the people of Sankarankoil that it would be inaugurated again if the DMK was elected to power. It was a long-pending demand of the people of Karisalkulam, Alamanayagarpatti, Aladipatti, Ayyapuram and other villages who used to buy fertilizers and received jewellery loans.

“But it proved a difficult task since in the history of Tamil Nadu a cooperative society which was dissolved was never revived. I met the then Cooperatives Minister I. Periyasamy and he agreed to help though officials were not sure about its revival,” said Mr. Durai Vaiko.

Mr. Periyasamy persuaded officials to revive it and they wanted Mr. Durai Vaiko to complete some legal formalities and other procedures. By the time they were completed, Mr. Periaysamy was replaced by Mr. Periyakaruppan as Minister for Cooperation.

“He also agreed to help and inaugurate the society after Erode by-election. Finally, it was inaugurated on Sunday,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

Mr. Periyakaruppan said another cooperative society in Vedaranyam would also be revived. MDMK general secretary Vaiko also participated in the function.