102 head of cattle dead, crops ruined in cyclone

The initial official assessment of the damage caused due to Cyclone Nivar has revealed that at least 331 acres of groundnut crop, 245.23 hectares of paddy and 14 acres of banana plantation were among the crops that had sustained damage.

Damaged houses

The cattle loss stood at 102, while about 100 tiled houses and over 500 huts were damaged. Over 1,000 trees fell, though most of them were removed.

Over 760 electric poles were damaged in the cyclone.

More than 72,500 people benefited from 958 permanent medical camps and 243 mobile medical camps that were set up in the affected districts, an official press release said.