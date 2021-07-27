102 claims pending under PMJJBY for COVID-19 deaths

12,253 claims amounting to ₹245.06 cr. cleared till June 30

There were 102 claims from Tamil Nadu pending before banks under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY) for assistance to the families of COVID-19 victims in the current financial year from April 1 to July 16, 2021, according to information given in Parliament.

The PMJJBY is a one-year life insurance scheme, renewable each year. The annual premium of ₹330 will be auto-debited by May 31. The risk coverage is for ₹2 lakh in case of death. The benefit will go to the nominee. The scheme is being offered by the Life Insurance Corporation and other life insurers and offered through banks.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad gave the written reply in the Lok Sabha in response to a question on the pending claims for COVID-19 deaths. Five claims were pending for the financial year 2020-21, he said. In the current financial year till June 30, 12,253 claims amounting to ₹245.06 crore were cleared in the State, he said.

In the financial year 2021, 11,704 claims amounting to ₹234.08 crore were cleared in the State. The highest number of claims was cleared during the financial years 2021 and 2022.