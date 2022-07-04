1,017 students of Easwari Engineering College get degree certificates

July 04, 2022

A total of 1,017 students have graduated from Easwari Engineering College, including those who completed the Ph.D and PG programmes. The students, including 60 toppers in Anna University merit list, received their degree certificates at the graduation day on Sunday.

Mamta Rani Agarwal, Advisor I, All India Council for Technical Education, who delivered the convocation address, presented the certificates at the 21 st graduation ceremony.

R. Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchi campus, presided.

Ms. Agarwal exhorted the graduands to adapt to the global economy and develop professional ethics and accountability. The graduands should improve their communication skills and develop managerial quality, she said.

Mr. Kumar, who presented the annual report, said 60 students had earned university ranks. This year, more than 283 companies, including TCS, Wipro, L&T Infotech, visited the campus and 920 students had been placed till date. Also, Anna University has approved nine departments as nodal centres for research to pursue M.S. (Research) and Ph.D., he added.