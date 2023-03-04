ADVERTISEMENT

1,004 non-bailable warrants executed in 48 hours across State

March 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Madras High Court had sought a report on pendency of non-bailable warrants; SPP had written to the DGP on the issue

The Hindu Bureau

The police nabbed 1,004 criminals in 48 hours during a special drive conducted to execute pending non-bailable warrants (NBW) across the State.

After the Madras High Court had sought a report on the pendency of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) throughout the State, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah wrote to Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu calling for steps to execute the pending NBWs.

The police launched a 10-day special drive to execute NBWs from February 28 to March 9. The DGP sent a circular to all commissioners/superintendents of police to take steps to execute all NBWs pending as on date.

Following his order, the police nabbed 1,004 criminals in 48 hours during the special drive, said a press release.

