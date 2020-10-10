1,000th South Korean business traveller arrives in city since start of lockdown

The 1,000 th business traveller from South Korea being welcomed at the Chennai airport on Friday.

CHENNAI

10 October 2020 01:40 IST

The Consulate-General of the Republic of Korea announced the arrival of the 1,000th business traveller in Chennai from Korea since the lockdown was imposed in March.

With the suspension of international flights and visa restrictions, South Korean companies faced difficulties in bringing businessmen and engineers to their units in south India that were desperate to continue manufacturing, according to a statement.

With help from the State and Central governments, the Consulate-General in Chennai arranged the landing of charter flights and facilitated the movement of Korean businessmen and engineers to south India, the statement said.

For the safety of local communities, all Korean passengers were told to carry with them a COVID-19-negative certificate after taking one or two RT-PCR tests.

Deputy Consul-General H.Y. Lee welcomed the 1,000th business traveller.

The release said the South Korean companies had retained their nationals here and had also brought in new employees to ensure smooth business operations and the job safety of Indian employees.