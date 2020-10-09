1000th business traveller from South Korea arrives in Chennai since COVID-19 lockdown

CHENNAI

09 October 2020 19:47 IST

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea arranged landing of charter flights and movement of Korean businessmen and engineers to south India whenever necessary

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea announced the arrival of 1000th Business traveller in Chennai from Korea since the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in March.

Given the suspension of international flights and visa restrictions, the Korean companies reportedly faced several difficulties in bringing Korean businessmen and engineers to their units here that were desperate to continue manufacturing, according to a statement.

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai, with the special help from States and Central governments, has arranged the landing of charter flights and enabled movement of Korean businessmen and engineers to South India whenever necessary, it added.

The statement noted that for the safety of local community, all incoming Korean passengers have to carry with them a COVID-19 negative certificate after taking one or two RT-PCR tests.

The Deputy Consul General H. Y. Lee welcomed the 1000th business traveller.

The South Korean companies were able to retain their national employees here and brought in new employees from Korea to ensure smooth business operations and job safety of local Indian employees, the release noted.