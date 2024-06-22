1,000 women and transgender drivers to get ₹1 lakh in subsidy to buy autorickshaws

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan on Friday said the Tamil Nadu government would provide ₹ 1 lakh in subsidy for buying new autorickshaws to 1,000 women and transgender auto drivers who had registered themselves with the Tamil Nadu Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the discussion on the demand for grants for the Labour and Skill Development Department, he said the subsidy would help women and transgender auto drivers improve their livelihood. He said the department would conduct training and innovation programmes on safety protocols and safe handling of explosive substances for workers of firecracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar and eight other districts where the concentration of such units is high.

Some of the other announcements made by the Minister include installation of smart televisions in classrooms at 32 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI); construction of libraries with internet facilities at Government ITI hostels; short-term skill training on emerging technologies for students of private ITIs; and skill development training centres for labourers working in micro, small and medium enterprises.

According to the policy note of the Labour Department, the Employee State Insurance Corporation is working on the modified concept plan for the reconstruction of the 200-bed ESI Hospital in Madurai to provide better services to the insured persons and their families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.