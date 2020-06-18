1,000 job seekers register on govt. portal

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:59 IST

The facility will provide employment opportunities in the private sector

Several job seekers have already registered on a web portal launched by the State government on Tuesday to facilitate employment opportunities in the private sector.

The online job portal, www.tnprivatejobs.tngov.in, hosted by the Department of Employment and Training, will serve as a platform to match the job aspirations of youngsters with the needs of the industrial sector.

According to sources in the Labour Department, about 1,000 candidates have already registered their details on the portal, within a day of its launch.

Moreover, about 45 employers have put up vacancies in different sectors, including automotive, food processing, electronics and logistics.

The portal will provide localised job opportunities for the candidates. They can also browse for vacancies by sector and locations. Details pertaining to salary and top companies are also available. Job offers are also being made available for persons with disabilities, officials said.

Help for aspirants

Such initiatives will help both job aspirants and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sectors, particularly during the lockdown, when mobility is restricted, an official said.

The Directorate of Employment and Training also plans to host an online job fair for non-resident Tamils who have recently returned from other countries, through the portal, this month-end.

“We have collected data from 1,100 non-resident Tamils who have returned from abroad in the last two or three months. We have also asked job aspirants whether they want any skill training. The next step will be to introduce a mobile application for the private job portal,” said an official.