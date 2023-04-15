1,000 climate clubs to be started across Tamil Nadu

April 15, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

To engage youngsters in climate initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to start 1,000 climate clubs across the State over the next year. The clubs will be part of schools and colleges wherein students can participate in interactive sessions, experiential learning and quiz competitions.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said that while eco or environment clubs already function at schools, they focus more on concepts such as tree plantation and clean environment, and they need to be rejuvenated. “Climate is not part of the eco clubs now. We need to expand the scope of the clubs,” she said.

The State government will help government schools and private institutions to set up the clubs. A sum of ₹10,000 will be allocated to each club as the initial seed money. “We will regularly upload information on the website that can be downloaded and used by the institutions,” Ms. Sahu said.

During the debate for grants in the Assembly on April 13, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan said that as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, environmental measures will be implemented at 50 schools, in addition to the 25 schools selected in 2022.

As climate change is an inevitable problem, it is necessary to educate the younger generation about it and prepare them to accept its consequences and face the consequences, the Minister said. The ‘Green Schools’ scheme will be implemented at a total cost of ₹1 crore. The schools will undertake green measures such as setting up of solar bore-wells, rainwater harvesting, composting, creating vegetable gardens and medicinal gardens and planting of fruit trees, reducing water use, recycling waste water, and creating a plastic-free environment.