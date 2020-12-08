1,000 BJP cadres booked

THOOTHUKUDI

Tiruchendur police have registered a case against 1,000 persons who participated in the closing ceremony of BJP’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ held at Tiruchendur on Monday.

When the closing ceremony of the Tiruttani-Tiruchendur yatra was organised at a private marriage hall, senior BJP leaders, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participated in the event. While the party office-bearers were accommodated inside the marriage hall, over 1,000 cadres had gathered outside the venue in violation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Subsequently, Tiruchendur police registered a case against 1,000 persons, including Thoothukudi South district party president P.M. Paulraj, under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. Though senior State party leaders had participated in the meeting, none of their names figured in the first information report.