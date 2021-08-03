100 years of Tamil Nadu legislature | A moment of pride for sons of illustrious fathers

The solemn function commemorating 100 years of the Tamil Nadu legislature on Monday was also an occasion that marked a distinct privilege for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

It was a special moment for both, as their fathers, too, held seats of importance and stature many years ago, which coincided with the landmark jubilee celebrations of the State legislature. In 1971, when the State legislature celebrated its golden jubilee, Mr. Stalin’s father, M. Karunanidhi, was the Chief Minister. In 1997, when Karunanidhi was Chief Minister, the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Assembly and platinum jubilee celebrations of the State legislature were held. Soaking in similar importance was Mr. Thiaga Rajan. In the 75th year of the State legislature in 1997, his father, P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan, was a DMK legislator, who also served as Speaker from 1996 to 2001. “To be a part of the centenary year is a happy moment for me,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.