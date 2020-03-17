100 village markets soon: Velumani

The State government will set up 100 village markets to market products of farmers and self-help groups, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said in the Assembly on Monday.
The Minister said these markets would come up at an investment of ₹41 lakh each. The government will set up 200 milk collection centres at a cost of ₹15.27 lakh each to provide infrastructure for milk cooperatives.
The government will set up 100 foodgrain storage centres, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.