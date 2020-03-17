Tamil Nadu

100 village markets soon: Velumani

The State government will set up 100 village markets to market products of farmers and self-help groups, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said in the Assembly on Monday.

The Minister said these markets would come up at an investment of ₹41 lakh each. The government will set up 200 milk collection centres at a cost of ₹15.27 lakh each to provide infrastructure for milk cooperatives.

The government will set up 100 foodgrain storage centres, he added.

