100 special camps to be held to give housing pattas to eligible households

An official said that there was no specific dates prescribed centrally but they may be held during the next two or three months

July 12, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 100 special camps are to be organised across Tamil Nadu to issue housing pattas to eligible households to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

An official said that there was no specific dates prescribed centrally but they may be held during the next two or three months.

“Depending on the availability of sites and beneficiaries, districts will take their own call about when and where to organise these camps and distribute the pattas,” the official said.

