Tamil Nadu

100 oxygen cylinders donated

The U.S.-based Sri Meenakshi Temple Society, in association with the Annamalai University Alumni Association (AUAA), has donated 100 oxygen cylinders to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

They were handed over by AUAA represe-ntatives to Collector Kiran Gurrala.

AUAA said it had spent ₹33.45 lakh to procure the oxygen cylinders. They were given to government hospitals, including 80 to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and 10 each to the RMMCH and the government hospital in Sivaganga district.

The cylinders are used for patients with oxygen saturation levels as low as 85.

Medical college Dean Usha and Deputy Director (Medical Services) Satish Kumar were present.


