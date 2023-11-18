HamberMenu
100 direct purchase centres to be opened in Ramnad by December-end for paddy procurement: Collector Vishnu Chandran

pic available.

November 18, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Vishnu Chandran at a farmers’ grievance meeting in Ramanathapuram on November 17, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Following the requests from the farmers’ and their associations, the Ramanathapuram district administration would open 100 direct purchase centres (DPCs) to procure paddy from the farmers, said District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran in Ramanathapuram on November 17.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting held at the Collectorate, he said that the 100 DPCs would be in place by December-end and procure 1 lakh metric tons of the produce. This, he said, would give the farmers a fair price for their paddy, and also discourage middlemen in the trade.

Thanking the Collector, the farmers’ association leaders said that there were complaints of shortage of fertilizers in some authorised outlets, to which he said that they can register complaints and stern action would be initiated against erring dealers. “We have enough stocks of fertilizers and there is no shortage. Hence, the farmers can lodge complaints with the AD Quality Control, Agriculture Department and be assured of swift action,” he said.

With rainy season, the Collector advised the farmers to ensure that their cattle are properly fed and vaccinated. He suggested the Animal Husbandry Department officials to take stock of the cattle, which may require treatment in the changed monsoon times. If required, special camps would also be conducted at block levels, he added.

Appealing to the farmers to make use of the facility — Call your Collector at 8300175888, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said that they can share information regarding their grievances and assured to look into it and solve them.

District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajulu, Joint Registrar Cooperatives Muthukumar and Joint Director (Agriculture) Saraswathi and among other officials participated, a press release said.

