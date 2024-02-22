ADVERTISEMENT

₹100 crore for repairing 521 Adi Dravidar, 15 tribal hostels

February 22, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thangam Thennarasu

The Tamil Nadu government would allocate ₹100 crore towards maintenance and repair work in 521 Adi Dravidar hostels and 15 tribal hostels across the State, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly.

The repair work would commence before the upcoming academic year, Mr. Thennarasu said.

He recalled that an announcement was made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard during a meeting of Collectors held last year, and that VCK legislator M. Sinthanai Selvan had requested that repairs be undertaken.

