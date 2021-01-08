10-year-old girl drowns in pond in Tiruttani village

A 10-year old girl who accompanied her siblings to have a bath at a pond in a village near Tiruttani, drowned on Thursday.

According to police, Nagarajan and his wife Veni are residents of Illuppur village in Tiruttani. They have four sheep and their children Subashini,10, Rohit, 8, and Surya,11, take them for grazing every day at a nearby plot of land.

On Thursday, the three went for a bath at a pond after taking the sheep for grazing. However, Subashini fell into the water and drowned. Hearing Surya crying for help, passers-by jumped into the water and pulled Subashini out. However, she had died.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress,1098.