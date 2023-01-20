10-year-old boy from Myanmar treated for rare megaureter at Kauvery Hospital

January 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 10-year-old boy with an enlarged ureter, the tube from kidney carrying urine to the bladder, was treated at the Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

The boy from Myanmar suffered recurring urinary tract infection and pain on the right side of the abdomen for a year. He was diagnosed with megaureter, a press release said.

Megaureter is present in children from birth. This can cause the urine to flow back from the bladder to the ureter leading to further enlargement or a narrowing at the junction of the ureter with the bladder and obstruct the urine flow, the release said.

Stressing that an assessment of the kidneys was critical before the surgery, Dr. Jeevagan M., senior urologist, said: “The patient’s kidneys were functioning normally. We performed a surgery where we trimmed the dilated ureter to its normal size and then reconnected it to the bladder at a different and healthy spot. We then placed a temporary stent at the point of reattachment to the bladder to prevent it from shrinking again. We removed the stent six weeks later. His bladder functions improved and he became free from infections as well.”

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said they were able to diagnose this rare condition and provide the right surgical intervention for this 10-year-old boy with advanced technology.