10 test positive for COVID-19 in Vellore

VELLORE

22 November 2021 23:19 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,096 with 10 new cases reported on Monday.

With a total of 48,850 persons having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 108. The district's toll is 1,138.

In Ranipet and Tirupattur no fresh cases were reported on Monday. In Tiruvannamalai district, four new cases were reported , which took the total to 55,147. Ofthis, 54,415 have been discharged. The of active cases stood at 63.

Advertising

Advertising