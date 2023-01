January 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 10 persons tested positive positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. This included a person who returned from the UAE. Three persons in Chennai, two each in Coimbatore and Namakkal and one each in Chengalpattu and Madurai tested positive for the infection. Seven persons were discharged. There were 56 active cases in the State, of which Chennai recorded 12 active cases.