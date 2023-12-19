‘10 people dead in floods in southern districts of Tamil Nadu’

December 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday said that 10 persons had reportedly died in the unprecedented rains and consequent flooding in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

A total of 26 buffaloes, 297 goats, 110 calves and 29,500 chickens had also died, he said.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Mr. Meena said seven persons had died in Tirunelveli and three in Thoothukudi. “Three persons died in a wall collapse, two died of electrocution, three others died in floods and one drowned. One person died of natural causes,” he said.

Referring to Minister for Milk and Diary Development Mano Thangaraj’s post on X (formerly Twitter) that the prediction of extreme weather conditions by the India Meteorological Department should be timely, Chief Secretary Meena said, “The prediction said: Isolated, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places. As per this forecast, we were prepared for heavy rainfall. Kayalpattinam received 115 cm of rain in two days. No amount of preparation could overcome such heavy rainfall.”

Mr. Meena said that 160 relief camps were built, in which 16,680 people had been lodged. “As of today, apart from the camps, 34,000 food packets have been supplied to villages and urban areas. Even today, Srivaikuntam could not be reached, even by boat. All roads around Srivaikuntam are damaged. Nine helicopters have been pressed into service and 13,500 kg of food has been supplied. As for milk supply, 64,900 litres and 30,000 litres have been supplied in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, respectively,” he said. Electricity supply had not been restored in 60% of the localities in Thoothukudi district as many of them were still inundated, he said.

Mr. Meena said Tiruchendur had experienced heavy showers even on Tuesday, making it difficult for helicopters to reach the people who were stranded at Srivaikuntam railway station. “In consultation with the Chief Minister, we have co-ordinated with the Air Force and the Navy and supplied food to the stranded people twice today. They have been transported by bus,” he said.

To a query on when people could expect financial relief, Mr. Meena said, “We are fully focused on rescuing people stranded in floodwaters. We will do a damage assessment, and then the Chief Minister will decide on the quantum of financial relief.”

