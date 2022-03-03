10 new COVID-19 cases from Vellore

The district’s toll is 1,163

The district’s toll is 1,163

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,220, with 10 new cases reported on March 3. The number of active cases in the district stands at 85. A total of 55,972 people have been discharged. The district’s toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive, and the total stood at 53,908. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported on Thursday, and the total case count stood at 35,723.

In Tiruvannamalai district, two new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 66,782. Out of this, 66,067 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 31.