10 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,105 with 10 new cases reported on February 17. While a total 55,780 have been discharged, the active cases stands at 163. The death toll is 1,162. In Ranipet, nine cases were reported positive, and the total stood at 53,849. In Tirupattur, three cases were reported on Thursday, and the tally stood at 35,698. In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases were 20, taking the the total 66,674. Out of this, 65,577 have been discharged, and the active case count stood at 413.