10 new cases of COVID-19 in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,071 with 10 new cases reported on February 13.

While a total 55,635 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 274. The district’s death toll is 1162.

In Ranipet district, 25 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 53,795. In Tirupathur district, 4 cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,682.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the new cases were 28, taking the total number of cases to 66,589. Out of this, 65,296 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 610.