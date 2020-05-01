10 Myanmar nationals shifted to Puzhal prison

Ten Myanmar nationals who were lodged at an institutional quarantine facility near Tiruvarur, were shifted to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Friday.

According to the police, 13 Myanmar nationals had arrived in the country during March on tourist visas and participated in the Tablighi Jamaat religious conference held at New Delhi in the last week of March. After taking part in that conference they moved to Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district and stayed at a place of worship.

After officials came to know of their stay, all of them were moved to an institutional quarantine facility near Tiruvarur town. Subsequently, they were arrested on charges of violating visa conditions.

On Thursday, the Health Department declared that 10 out of the 13 Myanmar nationals who were at the institutional quarantine facility were free from COVID-19 virus infection, and hence they were shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison on Friday.

Three others who were yet to be declared free from the virus infection remain under detention at the institutional quarantine facility, police said.