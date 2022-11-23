10 more Sri Lankan nationals arrive in Rameswaram

November 23, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Rameswaram

S. Sundar

The new arrivals were taken to a camp in Mandapam. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Ten Sri Lankan nationals clandestinely reached the shores of Rameswaram island in the early hours of Wednesday. Among them were two men, two women, a youth and five children.

According to police sources, the Sri Lankans had come here from Mannar on a boat and were dropped at an islet along the Mugutharayachathiram sea shore. Marine police personnel conducted an inquiry and took them to a rehabilitation camp at Mandapam.

With the new arrivals, the total number of Sri Lankans who have fled their crisis-hit nation and reached Tamil Nadu has increased to 209. One of them, an elderly man, died after reaching the State.

