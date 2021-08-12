10 MLAs booked for assembling in front of Velumani’s house

200-odd persons booked for unlawful assembly, violation of COVID-19 norms

The police have registered cases against 10 MLAs and three former MLAs of the AIADMK who assembled in front of the residence of former Minister S.P. Velumani at Sugunapuram here on Tuesday in protest against the searches conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

They are among 200-odd persons who were booked by the Kuniyamuthur police in three cases on various charges, including unlawful assembly and violation of COVID-19 safety norms.

MLAs Amman K. Arjunan, A.K. Selvaraj, P.R.G. Arun Kumar, S. Damodaran, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, C. Mahendran, Amul Kandasamy, K.R. Jayaram, M.S.M. Anandan and V.P. Kandasamy, and former MLAs O.K. Chinnaraj, Ettimadai A. Shanmugam and V. Kasthuri Vasu were booked along with 187 party workers in one case. They were accused of offences under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

The second case was registered against 10 AIADMK workers under Sections 143, 269 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. They had removed barricades placed by the police. The third case was registered against two persons who blocked the road at Sugunapuram Junction on the busy Coimbatore-Palakkad Road.

DMK workers booked

The Race Course police have registered a case against 29 persons, including Pazha Selvakumar of the DMK environment wing, for bursting crackers, allegedly celebrating the raids. The police said the accused staged a demonstration on Arts College Road in front of the fourth gate of the combined court complex and burst crackers. They demanded the arrest of Mr. Velumani.