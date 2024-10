‘10 memorials set up, 36 statues installed since Stalin-led DMK came to power’

Ten memorials to eminent personalities have been set up, and 36 statues of leaders and scholars have been installed since the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took charge, according to a release.

Statues of freedom fighters, late Tamil scholars, and champions of social justice to familiarise them among the youth have been installed in the State over the decades. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on the Egmore museum campus in Chennai on August 15, 2022.

Earlier, a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was unveiled. Statues of eminent personalities such as B.R. Ambedkar, K. Anbazhagan, and Navalar R. Nedunchezhiyan; freedom fighters Veerapandia Kattabomman and Marudhu brothers; and of V.O. Chidambaram, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, Anjalai Ammal, Thali Palayakar Malayandi Vengidupathi Ethalapar Nayakar, Venni Kaladi, Kuyili, T.M. Soundararajan, P. Subbarayan, and Rabindranath Tagore have been installed.

Besides, statues of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former Prime Minister V.P. Singh, Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez, Namakkal Kavignar were also installed.

Memorials of eminent personalities such as Iyothee Thass Pandithar, Ki. Rajanarayanan, Subramania Bharati (in Varanasi), Allala Elaya Nayagar, Perungamanallur Thiyagigal, Veeramamunivar, Sir A.T. Panneerselvam, M.K. Thiagaraja Bhagavadhar, Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar were also constructed.