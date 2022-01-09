10 Madras High Court judges to retire from service in next one year

The Madras High Court

Chennai

09 January 2022 12:14 IST

The court now has 45 permanent and 15 additional judges as against its sanctioned strength of 75 judges

As many as 10 out of 45 permanent judges of the Madras High Court are slated to retire from service in the next one year. Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who is expected to be made Chief Justice soon, is one among them.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana would be the first to retire on February 27 this year. She would be followed by Justices V. Parthiban, V. Bharathidasan, R. Pongiappan, M. Govindaraj and K. Kalyanasundaram on April 23, May 6, May 11, May 18 and May 26 respectively.

Later in the year, three senior judges including the incumbent ACJ (hailing from Rajasthan), Justice M. Duraiswamy (who too had held the post of ACJ until Justice Bhandari took over) and Justice Paresh Upadhyay (hailing from Gujarat) are slated to retire from service on September 12, September 21 and December 13 respectively.

Apart from these nine retirements due by the end of this year, Justice P.N. Prakash is scheduled to retire from service on January 11, 2023. The High Court now has a working strength of 45 permanent judges and 15 Additional Judges taking the total to 60 as against its sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Further, four other judges from the court are serving in other States. They include Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar and the second judge of Calcutta High Court Justice T.S. Sivagnanam. Justices M.V. Muralidaran and Subramonium Prasad have been transferred to Manipur and Delhi respectively.