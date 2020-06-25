₹10 lakh solatium for Sattankulam victims

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 00:32 IST

‘Govt. job to be given to family member’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the family of suspected custodial death victims Jayaraj and his son Benicks.

The father and son had died after allegedly being subjected to torture by the Sattankulam police personnel following an argument over keeping one of their shops open after the permitted hours during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, said that a government job would also be given to a family member of the two.

Assurance to kin

Expressing his condolences to the family, he also assured them that the case would be investigated as per law, based on the report given by the judicial magistrate and directions of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.