Tamil Nadu

₹10 lakh aid for family of cyclone victim

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 03 December 2020 02:01 IST
Updated: 03 December 2020 02:01 IST

He was electrocuted after a shamiana collapsed due to strong winds

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ₹10-lakh financial aid for the family of a man who was killed in an accident in Villupuram district. D. Saravanan from Gengavaram village, in Gingee taluk, was electrocuted after a shamiana collapsed due to strong winds.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death and said a sum of ₹4 lakh would be granted from the State Disaster Response Fund and another ₹6 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced financial aid of ₹10 lakh to families of each of the four persons who died due to Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between November 25 and 26.

