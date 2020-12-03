Tamil Nadu

₹10 lakh aid for family of cyclone victim

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ₹10-lakh financial aid for the family of a man who was killed in an accident in Villupuram district. D. Saravanan from Gengavaram village, in Gingee taluk, was electrocuted after a shamiana collapsed due to strong winds.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death and said a sum of ₹4 lakh would be granted from the State Disaster Response Fund and another ₹6 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced financial aid of ₹10 lakh to families of each of the four persons who died due to Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between November 25 and 26.

