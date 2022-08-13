Tamil Nadu

10 kg of cocaine seized at Chennai airport

About 10 kg of cocaine worth several crores of rupees have been seized at Chennai airport on Thursday, sources said.

A 38-year-old passenger from Ethiopia was arrested by customs officials as he had hidden the substance in his baggage. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime, law and justice
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2022 8:11:06 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/10-kg-of-cocaine-seized-at-chennai-airport/article65763269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY