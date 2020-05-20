10 injured in group clash at Cuddalore

Ten persons sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Dharumanallur near Kammapuram in the district on Tuesday. Both the groups attacked each other with wooden logs. The police have detained 10 people from both the groups in this connection. There was enmity between two groups of villagers since the rural local body polls in December last year, police sources said.

Rajeshwari, wife of Shankar had won the panchayat polls in December last year. Enmity brewed between Rajeshwari Shankar and the other group after the elections.

On Tuesday, a quarrel erupted between the two groups and it soon resulted in a clash. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Further investigations are on.