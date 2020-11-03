10 injured in car-van collision near Paramakudi

Police said that the van was heading to Rameswaram from Salem and the car was proceeding to Madurai from Paramakudi.

At least 10 pesrons suffered multiple injuries when a car and a passenger van collided head on at Ariyanendal, near Paramakudi here on Tuesday.

Police said that the van was heading to Rameswaram from Salem and the car was proceeding to Madurai from Paramakudi.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that there were six occupants in the car and four in the van. In the collision, the doors of the car couldn't be opened. Some of the occupants fainted. Hence, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to be pressed into service. A Fire officer said that six persons had suffered severe injuries in the collision.

A senior police officer, who inspected the accident spot, said that one of the drivers was suspected to have indulged in rash driving and was talking on his mobile phone.

As the injured were rushed to the Paramakudi GH, the doctors referred them to Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai. Paramakudi Taluk police are investigating.