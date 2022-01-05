10 injured as bus driver veers to avoid running over snake

VILLUPURAM

05 January 2022 00:37 IST

Bus crosses over median, hits auto

In a freak accident, 10 persons sustained injuries when the TNSTC bus they were travelling in hit the median, crossed over to the other side and collided with an autorickshaw, when the driver tried to avoid running over a snake.

The accident occurred near Arasur in Villupuram on Tuesday.

Police said the bus proceeding to Madurai from Chennai was nearing Arasur when a snake suddenly crossed the road.

The bus driver, S. Kamaraj, 55, veered to the right, lost control, crossed the median and collided with an autorickshaw coming in the opposite direction. The injured, including the autorickshaw driver, were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.