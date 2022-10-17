Tamil Nadu

10 Indian diplomats call on M.K. Stalin in Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with 10 Indian diplomats at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with 10 Indian diplomats at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Ten Indian diplomats, who are High Commissioners and Ambassadors of India to other countries, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on Monday.

The 10 diplomats were: High Commissioner of India to Singapore P. Kumaran, High Commissioner to Nigeria G. Balasubramanian, Ambassador to Iceland B. Shyam, Ambassador to Sudan B.S. Mubarak, Ambassador to Cuba S. Janakiraman, High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea S. Inbasekar, High Commissioner to Fiji P.S. Karthigeyan, High Commissioner to Malawi S. Gopalakrishnan, Ambassador to Suriname S. Balachandran and Ambassador to Djibouti R. Chandramouli.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu was present.


