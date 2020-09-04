10 eggs a month for every beneficiary under nutritious meal scheme in T.N.

They will be supplied from this month along with dry rations

Following an order of the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to supply 10 eggs a month for every school student, who has so far been a beneficiary, under the Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. Nutritious Meal Programme until the reopening of schools in the State.

The eggs would be supplied from this month along with the dry rations already being provided for students in primary and upper primary schools under the scheme, a G.O. issued by Social Welfare Secretary S. Madumathi said.

To avoid students frequently visiting their schools, the order said the eggs could be distributed when students come to collect educational materials and dry rations.

Since the lockdown, the government has been issuing dry rations for students, as cooking in the school premises was not possible when they were closed. The Madras High Court had in August ordered that eggs too should be distributed to students like dry rations through anganwadi workers, teachers or nurses from primary health centres.