10 districts remain COVID-19-free

37 new infections identified in a day

Ten districts remained free of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 37 more persons tested positive for the infection. The tally of those infected till date rose to 34,54,095.

In Tirupathur, which had been free of COVID-19, one new case was detected. Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tiruvarur and Tiruppur remained free of the infection.

In Chennai, another 23 persons tested positive, while 38 were discharged. As on date, 313 persons are under treatment. Chengalpattu saw six new infections and Kancheepuram three. In Tiruvallur, two new cases were identified.

The other districts that reported fresh cases were Tirupathur, Thanjavur and Ranipet, each accounting for one new infection. Fifty-eight patients were discharged, pushing the tally of those who had recovered from the infection to 34,15,603. The State did not report any death, and the toll remained at 38,025.

Currently, 467 persons are undergoing treatment in the State.

90,000 vaccinated

In 2,694 vaccination camps, a total of 188 healthcare workers and 348 frontline workers were inoculated. As many as 28,156 children aged 12 to 14 and 13,660 beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group were also covered. A total of 25,045 persons in the 18 to 44 age group and 1,3241 persons in the 45 to 59 age group were also administered the vaccines. With 10,221 senior citizens also getting the jabs, a total of 90,859 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Till date, 10,54,07,141 people have been vaccinated, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health Department.