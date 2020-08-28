10 deaths and 511 new cases recorded in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

28 August 2020 01:10 IST

The COVID-19 toll went up to 190 with 10 more deaths reported on Thursday while 511 new admissions took the overall tally past the 12,000 mark.

During the last 24 hours, Puducherry recorded eight deaths and Yanam two.

Advertising

Advertising

The tally stood at 12, 434, with 4,483 active cases. A total of 7,761 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 275 on Thursday.

The fatality rate is currently 1.51 percent while the recovery rate is 62.42 per cent.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that among the new cases, 461 are in the Puducherry region, 31 in Karaikal region, 13 in Yanam region and six in Mahe region.

While 2,356 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation, 2,127 are under hospital care — 1,952 in Puducherry region, 100 in Karaikal, 62 in Yanam, and 13 in Mahe. In all, 2,167 patients are in home isolation in Puducherry, 129 in Karaikal, and 60 in Yanam.

Mr. Rao said the number of samples tested has been increased to 1,486 and in a couple of days, would be further raised to 2,000 a day. The health department expected to test around 3,000 samples a day by next week.

Rapid testing for COVID-19 has commenced at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute and up to 400 samples per day could be tested, said Mr. Rao, after visiting the hospital on Thursday.

The Minister said door-to-door surveys have been resumed to identify and test people with any kind of symptom. Four rounds have already been completed, he said.