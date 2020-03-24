₹10 cr. allocated for treatment of disabled

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced allocation of ₹10 crore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme for treatment of mentally-challenged, people suffering from muscular dystrophy and the hearing-impaired.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said the government would allot 1.31 acres of land to construct a high school building for hearing-impaired students at ₹6.70 crore. He also announced the creation of differently-abled women and children compensation scheme — 2020 fund for the welfare of differently-abled women and children, who are the victims of sexual assault.

The Chief Minister said ₹24.25 crore will be allocated for constructing community halls, modern classrooms, new higher secondary schools, vocational training centres, hostel for working women and for purchase of computer with internet facilities for Madrasas in places where minorities live in large numbers. He announced the construction of a new building for Madurai Law College and allocation of ₹38 crore for buildings for legal education directorates.