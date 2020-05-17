Tamil Nadu

10 arrested for making and selling ‘manja’ thread at Perambur

Huge quantities of the banned material and kites seized in a raid at a house

The Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar police on Sunday arrested 10 persons for manufacturing and selling prohibited manja thread for flying kites.

On Saturday night, Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar police inspector received information about storage of manja thread and kites.

A special team raided a residence on Thiruvallur Street, Perambur, and found the inmates of the house were making manja thread and kites for selling.

The police arrested Praveen, 27, Suresh, 27 of Perambur, Jegan, 22 of Kodungaiyur and seven others. Huge quantities of manja thread and kites were seized from them.

Last March, Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan had promulgated an order under Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting use/ sale/ manufacture/ storage/ import/ of manja thread for the purpose of flying kite in the city.

